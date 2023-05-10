Mumbai Girl Who Got Her First Period Killed By Brother Who Mistook it for 'Affair'

In a heart-wrenching incident, a young girl tragically lost her life due to a grave misunderstanding by her older brother. The incident occurred in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, where the 12-year-old girl, living with her brother and his wife, experienced her first menstruation, commonly known as menarche. Regrettably, her brother, a 30-year-old security guard, mistakenly believed that the presence of blood was evidence of her involvement in a sexual relationship.

The chain of events began when the young girl had her first menstrual cycle just a few days prior, and her brother noticed bloodstains on her clothes. He misinterpreted the situation and believed that the bloodstains were a sign that his sister had engaged in illicit sexual activity. When questioned about the stains, the girl was unable to respond due to her lack of knowledge about menstruation, according to a report by TOI. This misconception led to the brother subjecting the girl to physical abuse and torture. Reports suggest that the accused even used tongs to inflict severe burns on various parts of the victim’s body.

The minor endured relentless kicking and punching for a prolonged period of three days, resulting in her deteriorating health. She was eventually taken to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Following this, hospital staff informed the authorities who took custody of the girl’s body and sent it for postmortem examination.

The police have registered a case against the accused brother under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and subsequently took him into custody. As per Madhukar Kahd, the senior inspector of Ulhasnagar police station, “He accused her of having an affair with someone." The officer further revealed that there were visible signs of torture on the girl’s face, neck, and back.

Ever since the incident unfolded, there has been an outpouring of outrage and condemnation from all corners of society, demanding justice for the young victim.

