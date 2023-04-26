Trends :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
Home » Viral » Mumbai Indians Fan's Blue Avatar Gives Twitter an Instant Meme After Team's Thumping Loss to GT

Mumbai Indians Fan's Blue Avatar Gives Twitter an Instant Meme After Team's Thumping Loss to GT

A loyal MI fan, painted in blue, became an instant meme material on social media after his sad expression gave a pass to trolls, and they had a field day poking fun at the team's loss to GT.

Advertisement

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 10:29 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Mumbai Indians Fan's Blue Avatar Gives Twitter an Instant Meme After Team's Thumping Loss to GT (Photo Credits: Twitter)
Mumbai Indians Fan's Blue Avatar Gives Twitter an Instant Meme After Team's Thumping Loss to GT (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Mumbai Indians (MI) had a rough day in the IPL 2023 as they faced a 55-run defeat against the reigning champions, Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. MI couldn’t rise to the occasion to chase down the 208-run target, making it a missed opportunity for what could have been one of the greatest run-chases in IPL history. The wickets kept tumbling down, and runs were hard to come by, leading to a memefest online as disappointed fans shared their frustrations. But amidst all the sadness, a die-hard fan, painted in blue, became an instant meme sensation when his sad face was caught on camera, providing plenty of ammunition for online trollers to poke fun at MI’s misfortunes.

This fan, who had gone to great lengths to show his support for the team by painting himself entirely blue, was left disappointed when the Rohit Sharma-led squad failed to perform up to expectations. Unfortunately, things went downhill for MI from the very start of their second innings, and the fan’s efforts seemed to have gone in vain as he couldn’t even cheer for his team. It was a heartbreaking moment for him after spending hours preparing himself to show his love for MI.

Advertisement

However, the internet had other plans for the fan’s blue avatar, and soon enough, he became the centre of a hilarious meme fest that took over Twitter!

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

In the match, the MI skipper asked Hardik Pandya’s team to bat first, and they put up an impressive total of 207/6. Shubman Gill’s half-century, along with enterprising scores in the forties by David Miller and Abhinav Manohar, helped GT achieve this feat. But Mumbai’s response fell short as the scoring rate was kept in check throughout the second innings, and their chase never got going. GT maintained their dominance from start to finish, securing a convincing victory that put them on equal footing with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the top of the points table.

Adding to Mumbai’s woes, fans even left the stadium early, disheartened by the outcome of the match, even before it had ended.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

first published: April 26, 2023, 09:17 IST
last updated: April 26, 2023, 10:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Akshay Kumar, Uorfi Javed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Huma Qureshi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+7PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt Makes Jaws Drop With Stylish Photoshoot For Leading Fashion Magazine, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures