Mumbai Indians Fans Share Photos As 19,000 Girls Attend KKR Match in Heartfelt Initiative

It’s a momentous day for Mumbai Indians (MI) as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium. Led by Suryakumar Yadav in absence of Rohit Sharma, the team is sporting special jerseys of their Women’s team in honour of the Mumbai franchise’s Education and Sports for All (ESA) Day. But it’s not just about the jerseys – the ESA initiative aims to inspire and empower young girls from 36 NGOs and 200 special children who are cheering on the teams from the stands. The atmosphere is electric as over 19,000 young girls are making their voices heard in support of the players.

As the MI vs KKR match takes on a deeper significance with the #ESADay initiative, Twitter is abuzz with excitement as fans share photos of the stands’ filled with ‘Girls in Blue’, turning the platform into a sea of ‘blue’ enthusiasm! And it’s not just the players who are getting attention - social media is also buzzing with pictures of Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the WPL-winning team, arriving at the toss with Yadav, kicking off the 22nd IPL match in style.

Meanwhile, other Mumbai Indians Women’s team players, including the likes of Saika Ishaque, have also made their way to the stadium to witness the match against KKR!

MI also gave their fans an inside look at the preparations for the ESA Day match by sharing a video on their Instagram page. In the video, opening batter Ishan Kishan could be seen unboxing the new jersey for the match and expressing his excitement to take part in the initiative.

And it wasn’t not just the players who were excited about the ESA initiative - Mrs. Nita M. Ambani herself spoke about the significance of the event, saying, “This special match is a celebration of women in sports. This year saw a landmark beginning for India’s women cricketers with the first-ever Women’s Premier League. To highlight girls’ right to education and sports, we are dedicating this year’s ESA event to the girl child! Reliance Foundation is proud to bring over 19,000 young girls from different NGOs to enjoy the IPL match live in the stadium this Sunday."

The excitement is building up as the celebration continues! On the match front, MI has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Arjun Tendulkar has made his IPL debut and it’ll be fascinating to see if he could contribute to the host’s second victory of the 2023 season.

