Mumbai Indians Scale New Heights as Fan Takes Team Flag to the Top of Europe

IPL 2023 has a loyal fanbase and the hype around the sporting event has been unreal on social media. Mumbai Indians fans have been having a good run this time around, with Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar making his debut. The team also had its third consecutive win in the recent match in Hyderabad. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had their moment in the limelight with Rinku Singh’s heroics and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans have been hyped up about MS Dhoni’s return.

Taking the IPL craze to another level, a Mumbai Indians fan made a special gesture towards his favourite team. The MI Fans Army Twitter page shared the news on the microblogging platform. A fan called Rishi Popawala has taken the team’s flag to the Jungfraujoch mountain pass, which is also known as the “top of Europe". According to the tweet, this is the highest point at which the Mumbai Indians flag has ever been unfurled.

Advertisement

The Mumbai Indians Twitter page also commended Rishi’s gesture.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians also recently won hearts with their Education and Sports for All (ESA) Day initiative. The initiative was designed to empower young girls from 36 NGOs and 200 special children who were seen cheering the team on from the stands during its match against KKR. They were a heartwarming sea of blue, wearing the team jerseys. In total, 19,000 girls cheered for Mumbai Indians during the match at Wankhede stadium.

Read all the Latest News here