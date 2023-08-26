Mumbai Police Retrieves Apple iPad Within One Hour Of Being Lost

Like every other police force in the country, Mumbai Police is working round the clock to ensure the safety of the general masses. This was once again proven when a team of officers managed to retrieve a valuable item merely one hour after it was lost in a private cab. Thanks to the effort, a girl got back her Apple iPad, estimated to cost around Rs 25,000. She paid gratitude to the police personnel through Instagram Stories, where she could be seen clicking a picture with the retrieved device alongside the officers at the Govandi police station.

The owner of the Apple iPad was reportedly travelling in an Ola cab. She seemed to be in a hurry as she mistakenly left the device inside the car. When she realised her mistake, it was quite late as the cab driver was already out of her reach. She said she tried to contact the person several times but he was not answering the calls. The girl immediately lodged a complaint with the Govandi police station following which the police reacted promptly and began an investigation. Within one hour, they could track down the driver and get the iPad back.

Tagging the Govandi police station in her Instagram post, the girl wrote, “We are deeply humbled and profoundly grateful for the exemplary work that you do in service of our community. Helped us find our Apple iPad within one hour. The Ola driver took it with him and he has not been answering our calls since evening."

One of her friends, Dushyant Hatti, broke the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, by sharing a screenshot of the Stories. “This was with my friend. Mumbai Police are always in service. Thank you," the post read. Mumbai Police also reshared the post later from their official handle.

Soon after the post surfaced on the microblogging platform, users reacted to it with numerous appreciatory remarks, referring to Mumbai Police. One of them congratulated the department and simply wrote, “You rock."

Another user saluted the officers behind this exceptional work.

A lady named Manisha Jain revealed a similar incident where officers of the Dindoshi police station helped her son get back his smartphone within 24 hours. “Police sub-inspector Ajit Deja of Dindoshi police station and police constable Rode, Mangde, Kamble, Pote Tamkar helped me find my son’s phone yesterday at two o’clock. He left his phone in a rickshaw. I thank them for finding his phone within 24 hours," she wrote on X.