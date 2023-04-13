Mumbai Police's Creative Post Using Car Brand Names For Traffic Tips Is A Hit

The Mumbai Police are at it again, and this time they’ve taken their social media game to a whole new level. If you thought their previous posts were relatable and entertaining, then wait till you check out their latest one. The Mumbai Police used wordplay and popular car brand names to convey important messages about road safety and they nail it. The post shared on Instagram featured the logos of different car brands, and each slide had a message on road safety that was cleverly framed using the brand name. From the first slide that read, “Say TATA to cars parked illegally", to a third one that says, “Fortune(r) favours the safe", it was a remarkable and witty reminder to drive safe and stay out of trouble. The caption of the post read, “Be the true ‘Ambassador’ of road safety."

People on the internet were lauding the Mumbai Police efforts for not only being creative and witty but also managing to convey important messages about following traffic rules and staying safe on the road. They could not wait to see what the Police comes up with next. Until then, some creative geniuses were sharing word plays of their own. “For Rash driving already courts are saying BALEno," wrote an Instagram user.

“Mumbai police finding slay ways to educate people," read another comment.

Another user commented, “Person doing these artworks definitely deserves a raise… April aaya increment hoga (April is here, there will be an increment)."

Mumbai Police has consistently impressed the internet with their efforts in creating Public Service Announcements (PSAs). Their Instagram account features numerous examples of creative content that highlight important messages about citizen safety, using references to Bollywood movies and web series. One recent post from Mumbai Police utilizes references to a variety of web series to effectively educate the public about important issues in an innovative manner.

The post features four pictures, each of which incorporates the names of popular web series like Stranger Things, Yeh Meri Family, Serious Men, Four More Shots Please, Little Things, Suits, and Gullak in the form of PSAs. The post’s caption encourages viewers to “binge-watch" the series of PSAs and “rewatch" them when tempted to break the rules. The caption ends with the hashtag “Not Just For Show," and the clever wordplay throughout the post is simply perfect.

Many users who commented on the post showed their admiration for the efforts put in by the creators and also recognized the creativity and thought process behind the post.

