Mumbai Police's Musical Tribute To Chandrayaan-3 Landing On Moon Is Pure Gold

India is busy celebrating its significant accomplishment as Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched down upon the Moon’s South Pole. This historic event made India the first country to achieve this milestone. Since it’s landing, the whole nation is in a celebratory mode and why not? The citizens had prayed for the safe landing of Vikram Lander, which brings closure to the disappointment of Chandrayaan-2’s crash landing four years ago. From people sharing artistic pictures to them proudly hosting Indian flags at home, there are endless stories of how people are celebrating Chandrayaan 3’s success.

Now, the Mumbai Police honoured the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in recognition of their successful mission. Demonstrating their artistic solidarity, the Mumbai Police utilised their official page on X, previously referred to as Twitter, to post a video featuring their Khaki Band performing a musical rendition on the patriotic song Sare Jahan Se Achha.

“Grand Achievement, Grand Tribute! Can’t describe our overwhelming emotions right now in words, so we chose music instead. Sare Jahan Se Accha……. Mumbai Police Band - Khaki Studio’s grand tribute to ISRO on this magnificent feat! You make us all proud!" reads the caption of the tweet.

Watch the video of the Khaki Studio here:

After its upload on August 24, the video garnered nearly 10,000 views. People praised the team for their rendition of the song and expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Police bands showcase the musical talents of police officers, demonstrating their diverse skills beyond their law enforcement duties. Thank you, Mumbai Police. JAI HIND!!!!"

Another added, “Beautifully orchestrated performance by Mumbai police Band on Saare Jahan se accha."

“Congratulations my Indian friends! We, the Brazilian people, are happy with this achievement! Let’s go together for a new world," read a reply.

Earlier, Mumbai Police’s musical band, Khaki Studio, had showcased a performance of the song ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ to extend their best wishes to ISRO for a successful landing.

“Pura hai Vishwas! Hum Honge Kamyab!! Entire nation is waiting for the unbelievable feat of ISRO. Here’s a special musical tribute by Mumbai Police Band’s Khaki Studio to honour ISRO’s magnificent work," read the tweet accompanying the video.

Watch the video here: