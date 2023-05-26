Mumbai Rains: Memes Flood Twitter After City Wakes Up to Light Showers on Friday

When it comes to Mumbai and the rains, they share a unique and unpredictable bond. Rainfall in the city is a force of nature that no one can escape or even accurately forecast. It’s a well-known fact among Mumbaikars, who are always prepared for the unexpected downpour, just like they carry umbrellas in their bags as if they were mobile phones—it’s practically mandatory!

But this time, the rain surprised the city even before the arrival of the monsoon season. On a Friday morning, Mumbaikars woke up to find the skies overcast and pouring rain, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat. The surreal moment that unfolded was nothing short of magical, and before you knew it, social media platforms were flooded with captivating photos and videos capturing this delightful interlude.

Amidst the enchanting rain showers in Mumbai, how could memes possibly take a backseat? From the crack of dawn, a trending hashtag #MumbaiRains started making waves on Twitter, and netizens wasted no time in unleashing a downpour of hilarious memes to encapsulate the situation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as Delhiites were reeling under the oppressive grip of a scorching heatwave, relief finally arrived in the form of a dramatic shift in weather. Thunderstorms, accompanied by much-needed rainfall and strong dusty winds, swept through parts of the national capital and other areas in northern India on Thursday. The sudden change in the weather provided a much-needed respite to the residents who had been enduring sweltering temperatures for days on end.

Just a few days prior, the region had experienced an intense heatwave, with the mercury soaring to a blistering 46 degrees Celsius in certain areas. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi was forecasted to witness a partly cloudy sky, with the possibility of scattered light rain and thunderstorms occurring in a few places.