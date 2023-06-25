Trends :SRKGolgappa On WheelSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Mumbai Rains: Memes Flood Twitter After Monsoon Arrives in The City

Mumbai Rains: Memes Flood Twitter After Monsoon Arrives in The City

Mumbai rains make way to social media as people share hilarious memes that sum up the situation perfectly.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 10:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Memes Flood Twitter After Monsoon Arrives in The City. (Image: News18)
Memes Flood Twitter After Monsoon Arrives in The City. (Image: News18)

The Indian Meteorological Department today announced that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced over Mumbai. While monsoon had a slow start, it has now made swift progress and covered several regions including some parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, most parts of Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana, and now Delhi as well, as per IMD. As a result, heavy rainfall hit parts of Mumbai on Saturday, leading to traffic, incidents of trees falling, and short circuits.

While many were seen enjoying the weather, there were people who resorted to Twitter and shared memes on the same. Here, have a look:

Many also shared images and videos rejoicing the weather.

    • Meanwhile, DS Pai, a senior scientist at the IMD, on Saturday had said monsoon may cover entire Maharashtra and some parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan. He further added that it represents a new pulse of the monsoon, and rapid progress is expected. According to officials, Chembur received 80.04 millimetres of rain through the day, while the figure was 79.76 mm for Vikhroli, 61.98 for Sion, 61.68 for Ghatkopar and 61.25 for Matunga. In a statement issued in the evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said 11 trees have fallen due to the rains, while seven incidents of short circuit have been reported till 8pm.

