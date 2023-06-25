Mumbai Rains: Memes Flood Twitter After Monsoon Arrives in The City

The Indian Meteorological Department today announced that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced over Mumbai. While monsoon had a slow start, it has now made swift progress and covered several regions including some parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, most parts of Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana, and now Delhi as well, as per IMD. As a result, heavy rainfall hit parts of Mumbai on Saturday, leading to traffic, incidents of trees falling, and short circuits.

