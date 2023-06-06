Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » MusicLM: The AI that Turns Prompts into Tunes

MusicLM: The AI that Turns Prompts into Tunes

MusicLM presents itself as an intelligent creative tool, capable of generating high-quality original music from simple text descriptions.

Advertisement

Published By: Adithyan P

AFP

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 09:17 IST

United States of America (USA)

MusicLM generates musical sequences from simple text prompts. (Credits: AFP)
MusicLM generates musical sequences from simple text prompts. (Credits: AFP)

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing everything we do on the internet. Thanks to this technology, you can now produce music from a simple written description. This technology comes straight out of Google’s laboratories.

The website

Go to aitestkitchen.withgoogle.com

What’s on offer?

MusicLM presents itself as an intelligent creative tool, capable of generating high-quality original music from simple text descriptions. Without having to be a musician yourself, you’ll be able to create brand-new tracks, although currently limited to a mere 20 seconds or so.

How does it work?

Advertisement

As with ChatGPT, or any other AI bot, you’ll need to write a prompt that’s as precise as possible in order to obtain a corresponding piece of music. To get the result you’re looking for, it’s best to write very precise prompts, including the musical genre and instruments you want, the type of mood and any inspirations. Don’t mention artist names, however, as these are not yet taken into account by the system. MusicLM will provide you with two versions, and you can indicate which one you prefer, which will of course help the system to improve over time.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • How much does it cost?

    Nothing at all! But be warned, this is still an experimental tool, and to use it, you need to sign up to a waiting list. Another potential barrier is language. For the moment, MusicLM only understands English.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Adithyan PAdithyan P, Subeditor at News18.com, writes on trending stories, science, and po...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 06, 2023, 09:17 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 09:17 IST
    Read More