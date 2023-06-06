MusicLM: The AI that Turns Prompts into Tunes

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing everything we do on the internet. Thanks to this technology, you can now produce music from a simple written description. This technology comes straight out of Google’s laboratories.

The website

Go to aitestkitchen.withgoogle.com

What’s on offer?

MusicLM presents itself as an intelligent creative tool, capable of generating high-quality original music from simple text descriptions. Without having to be a musician yourself, you’ll be able to create brand-new tracks, although currently limited to a mere 20 seconds or so.

How does it work?

Advertisement

As with ChatGPT, or any other AI bot, you’ll need to write a prompt that’s as precise as possible in order to obtain a corresponding piece of music. To get the result you’re looking for, it’s best to write very precise prompts, including the musical genre and instruments you want, the type of mood and any inspirations. Don’t mention artist names, however, as these are not yet taken into account by the system. MusicLM will provide you with two versions, and you can indicate which one you prefer, which will of course help the system to improve over time.