Mutant Pigeon With Giant Legs Has The Internet Thinking It Is Deep Fake

With the arrival of Artificial Intelligence (AI), it is becoming increasingly difficult to tell apart what is real and what is not. Deep fake videos and images are floating around everywhere, looking more realistic than ever. So, it came as no surprise that people did not believe this “mutant" pigeon was real. A recently surfaced video captures a pigeon unlike any you’ve ever seen before. This extraordinary, feathered creature seems to be a pigeon of the English Pouter variety. Its neck is swollen, and the feet resemble those of a mythical creature. Unlike normal pigeons, it is seen sauntering across a table. He also puffs out his chest which is not normal in any way.

The tweet along with the video perfectly describes what is seen on screen. It read, “Like different types of domestic dogs, domesticated pigeons come in all shapes and sizes like this Pouter pigeon." It is one of those videos that will make you do a double-take to figure out if what you are seeing is correct indeed.

Needless to say, this creature has caught the attention of the internet and it is not hard to see why. Some people compared it to a Pokemon that seems to have evolved. For others, this was certainly a product of Artificial Intelligence, and they wondered what input could have been given for this. A few people were left wondering if this extraordinary pigeon was the result of genetic mutation or could something more mysterious be at play. “He looks like a snowball in the mech suit from Rick and Morty," read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “It’s like a Pokemon evolved."

“This is someone trying to prove evolution by breeding pigeons back into velociraptors," a tweet read.

“Really curious about what the inputs were for the video request to the AI," tweeted a user.