'My Daughter Made Her Husband PM': Sudha Murty on Rishi Sunak's Quick Accession to Power

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s mother-in-law, Sudha Murty has credited her daughter, Akshata Murty, for Sunak’s meteoric ascent to power. In a video which is circulating online, Sudha Murthy has said that her daughter “made her husband a Prime Minister." Rishi Sunak is the youngest PM of the UK and his accession to power so quickly has been a topic of debate several times. Rishi Sunak married Akshata Murty in 2009 and ever since then he made a quick rise to power.

The video is now doing rounds on social media. “The reason is the glory of the wife. See how a wife can change a husband. But I could not change my husband. I made my husband a businessman, and my daughter made her husband a Prime Minister," she said in the video. Have a look:

Sudha Murty also spoke about how the Indian-origin UK PM fasts every Thursday. “Yes, what should be started on Thursday, they started Infosys on Thursday, not only that! Not only that, but our son-in-law, who married our daughter, has been in England for 150 years from their ancestor’s time, but they are very religious. After getting married, he asked why you start anything on Thursday," she said.

For those who don’t know, Akshata Murty is a businesswoman and also the heiress and daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. Earlier, Sunak recalled the time when he and Akshata could not stay in a “fancy" hotel. “We got engaged in a place called Half Moon Bay - it was a place that when we were students, we met when we were studying together in the States, and we used to walk in this area and look up at this nice fancy hotel that we never could stay in," Sunak said.

Sunak surprised Akshata and they did stay at the hotel, which is believed to be the five-star Ritz Carlton in California. Before that, they went for a walk along the cliffs and that was where he proposed to her.

