'My Pranams to You': Dhoni Meets Khushbu Sundar's Mother-in-law, Actor-politician Expresses Gratitude

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar shared images of MS Dhoni meeting her 88-year-old mother-in-law. Taking to Twitter, she wrote a heartfelt message as she shared multiple images. “Heroes are not made, they are born. Dhoni proves that. I am at loss for words for our CSK #Thala @msdhoni at his warmth & hospitality. He met my ma in law, who at 88, hero worships Dhoni & cannot see beyond him. Mahi, you have added many years of good health & happiness to her life. My pranaams to you for this. My gratitude to @ChennaiIPL for making this possible. CSK kku whistle podu!!" wrote Khushbu in her caption.

Dhoni has a huge fan base in Chennai as he is still leading Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023. According to Jio Cinema, on the opening day of IPL 2023, when CSK played against the Gujarat Titans, Dhoni came out to bat in the final phase of the innings. He also entertained the fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium with some massive shots.

“This made me miss my dadi, she used to love dhoni like anything, during her last days, when she was on bed, and could not sit, she used to ask, dhoni khel Raha hai, kitne bana liye, abhi dhoni hai toh ummed hai the day when dhoni retired she was very sad as well," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “My Chitti ( Maasi/ Aunty) namely Kamala staying at Chennai, is 87 years old adores Mahi a lot.She loves cricket and his matches she makes it a point to see definitely."

Meanwhile, Dhoni was nursing a knee injury revealed Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming in his post-match press conference after the Yellow Army lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 runs despite Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja’s late heroics which took the match till the last ball.

