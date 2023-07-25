Mysore Pak Now Among Top 50 World’s Best Street Food Sweets

Every part of this world has its own speciality when it comes to food, especially sweets. Recently, among the 50 best street-food sweets worldwide, Karnataka’s Mysore Pak ranked 14th, with a 4.4 rating. The Taste Atlas has released the list, which also includes Kulfi and Falooda at 18th and 32nd rank respectively. Karnataka’s Mysore Pak is believed to have been first invented in the royal kitchen of the Mysore Kings. It created a special place in the hearts of Indians. Now, it has also secured a place in the international market. The sweet represents the rich culinary culture of the country and its state.

Mysore Pak was invented during the reign of the Mysore Kings, 90 years back. The sweet was made by the Royal Chef Madappa in Wodeyar, Mysore (now Mysuru). The chef, while setting the table for the king, Krishna Raja Wadiyar, realised there was no dessert. In a jiffy, he mixed sugar, ghee and peanut flour, which came to be known as the popular Mysore Pak sweet.

Advertisement

India rejoiced at this piece of news. The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar expressed his joy after Mysore Pak made it to the list. He tweeted in Kannada, which when translated to English read, “Kannadigas are proud that Mysore Pak has been ranked 14th among the world’s top 50 street sweets published by Taste Atlas. My childhood memories are associated with this sweet as my father and relatives brought Mysore Pak when they came home."

There’s another theory that this delicious sweet was probably first invented in Tamil Nadu and was smuggled to Mysore later. DK Shivkumar’s tweet claims that the sweet belonged to Mysore. He wrote, “Behind the invention of Mysore Pak in the Mysuru Palace, there’s the hard work and skill of many chefs; and finally, it has reached every household today. All of them deserve credit for this."