Mysterious Door In Antarctica: Internet Believes It's A Nazi Bunker Where Hitler Survived WW2

We often use Google Maps to get directions to our destinations. This Google tool also helps us to know what time we will reach the shortest route by escaping the heavy traffic in between. However, Google Maps users have found something intriguing. They believe that they have spotted what appears to be a secret door of a so-called Nazi bunker hidden in Antarctica, where they suggest that Adolf Hitler might have survived World War 2.

According to The Mirror, a Facebook user shared a screenshot on July 30 of the supposed door of the bunker amid the sheets of snow. The image from Google Maps shows a shadowed, square-shaped mark resembling an entryway which is hidden in the east of the vast Antarctic ice sheet.

The conspiracy theorists were quick to react that the “door" might be a secret base of the government or can be even a hidden bunker of Nazis that they made during World War 2.

Suggestions have been pouring and one of the users even believed that it could be a home of a fascist hideaway. There is another conspiracy theory which claims that the Nazis survived after the war in a hidden base in Antarctica. In 1938, the German expedition to Antarctica in an attempt to procure whale oil has been adding fuel to conspiracy theories.