Mysterious Marine Creature In Viral Video Reminds Internet Of Venom

Our planet is a tapestry of strange and unique creatures. Even though humans frequently come across some new animal species, there’s still so much more to be explored. More than 80 per cent of the ocean, according to the National Geographic Society, has never been explored or even seen by humans. This time, a particular unusual creature has gone viral on the internet, leaving viewers perplexed

In the video, shared on Twitter page Oddly Terrifying, a strange black goo-like structure can be seen near a crab, attempting to engulf it. The crab desperately tries to escape, but the creature’s uncanny ability to stretch and expand makes it appear like something out of a sci-fi movie. Eventually, the black goo-like creature successfully envelops and devours the crab, leaving viewers astonished.

The video was shared along with a tweet that read, “Can anyone explain this?"

Within no time, the clip amassed a staggering 32.3 million views, accompanied by 103.1k likes and 7,538 retweets. Users flooded the comment section with various comparisons, some even likening the creature to Venom, the anti-hero from the Spider-Man franchise, due to its liquid-like form.

One user humorously suggested the creature might be a symbiote, drawing parallels to the fictional species in Marvel Comics, known for forming symbiotic bonds with their hosts. They wrote, “Simbiot looking for a new Master."

Another user referenced the American Sci-Fi franchise Star Trek, comparing the creature to Skin of Evil, an episode from Star Trek: The Next Generation. They commented saying, “Skin of Evil from Star Trek The Next Generation….RIP Tasha Yar"

Despite the speculations, a user identified the creature to be a marine flatworm. They playfully remarked that Venom might be a cooler story, but it’s just a marine flatworm after all.