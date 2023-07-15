Mysterious 'Mermaid-Like' Creature Found At Australian Beach Has Everyone Talking

There is no denying that when it comes to exploring outer space, humans have achieved significant progress. But, there still seems a lot to learn about the planet itself, specifically its aquatic life. Wondering why we are saying this? A few pictures of a creature’s remnants are making rounds on the internet. The images have left users and marine life experts completely puzzled. The pictures came to light through a Facebook post in the Marine Biology group. As per the New York Post, the creature, which resembles a “mermaid alien," washed ashore on an Australian Long Beach in Great Keppel Island of Rockhampton city. The series of pictures were shared by Bobbi-le Oates, with the caption, “We came across this on Long-Beach Keppel sands QLD, wondering if anyone has any idea what it is or who I could possibly get to find out exactly what it is."

The picture shows a creature’s skeleton, with a “human-like skull" lying on the sand. What made users doubt that the skeleton could be of a mermaid, is the fact that while its human-like skull was intact, the bottom only had one elongated bone, which could presumably be its tail. In conversation with the New York Post, Bobbi-Lee Oates revealed that she was walking along the beach in Keppel Sands when she stumbled upon the remains. While detailing the creature, she said, “It was exactly like a mermaid shape." Bobbi added that as she and her family “were driving along the beach" to look for a “campsite", they couldn’t help “but notice how much the skull looked to be in the shape of a human’s." This realisation stopped them near the creature. Bobbi and her friend wondered what it could be and wh resembled a human skull.