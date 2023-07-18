Mysterious Object On Australian Beach Points To Chandrayaan-3 Debris? Find Out

Mysterious debris has apparently made its way to an Australian beach, creating quite a buzz among locals and on the internet. The Australian Space Agency recently shared a photo on its Twitter handle, showing what appears to be a piece of a “foreign space launch vehicle" near Jurien Bay in Western Australia. The Space Agency has issued a warning, urging beach-goers to stay away from it, as it could pose a hazard.

Advertisement

The discovery was made by residents who stumbled upon the unusual object on the shores of Green Head, a coastal town located 250 kilometres north of Perth. Garth Griffiths, a local resident, told abc.net.au about how a neighbour alerted him to the find, explaining that a couple had spotted the debris floating at the water’s edge and used their four-wheel drive to pull it ashore.

Speculation about the origin of the enigmatic object has ignited on social media. Some theories suggest a potential connection to the recently launched Chandrayaan-3 mission, as the liftoff was visible from Australia on July 14.

However, the item appears to be heavily covered in algae, goose barnacles and other marine life that would typically not accumulate in three days at sea.

Other rumours propose that the debris could be a component of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), another Indian rocket.

Advertisement

Some speculations even surrounded around the MH370 flight.