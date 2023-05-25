Mystery Behind Rare Extra Crease In Pinky Finger; What Does It Mean?

If you think you know your fingers well, prepare to delve into the fascinating world of creases on them. In a peculiar study conducted by The Department of Urology, Kyoto University, Japan, back in 1978, researchers examined the fingers of 551 individuals, consisting of 283 males and 268 females. Their goal? To investigate the presence of an extra transverse crease on the little finger, that elusive additional fold that only a few lucky individuals possess. To their surprise, the researchers discovered that out of the 1102 little fingers studied, only four individuals displayed this mysterious extra crease. Two males and two females were the fortunate bearers of this unique trait, which appeared between the metacarpophalangeal and proximal interphalangeal creases.

“Of the 1102 little fingers of 551 individuals studied, six little fingers were noted to show an extra transverse crease, bilateral in 2 females and unilateral in 2 males," the study published in Nature Journal revealed.

Advertisement

Curiously, none of these little fingers with the extra crease exhibited any abnormalities in the bones or joints, nor did they show signs of dyskinesia. It seems that this extraordinary crease was purely a cosmetic phenomenon, adding a touch of peculiarity to the little finger without any significant medical implications. Typically, the little finger is adorned with three digital flexion creases: the metacarpophalangeal crease, and the proximal and distal interphalangeal creases. However, this study shed light on the rare occurrence of an extra transverse crease on this diminutive digit, a trait rarely seen and often overlooked.

“We report the incidence of extra transverse creases on the little finger of males is two out of 566 fingers or 0.35 per cent. Considering the extra creases occurring on the right little fingers alone, the frequency of male individuals with this aberration was two out of 283 subjects or 0.71 per cent, of 268 females, two women had extra creases on both little fingers, with the frequency of occurrence in these individuals of 0.75 per cent," the study read.

Interestingly, the presence of a single interphalangeal crease on the little finger is commonly associated with certain genetic conditions like Down’s syndrome and de Lange syndrome. However, the extra transverse crease observed in this study is distinct from these conditions, posing a new mystery for investigators to ponder.

While the origins and significance of this enigmatic extra crease remain shrouded in mystery, this peculiar study serves as a reminder of the curious quirks and idiosyncrasies that make each of us unique. So, the next time you glance at your little finger, take a closer look—perhaps you possess the secret mark of the elusive extra crease.