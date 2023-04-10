Nagaland Minister's Ambassador Car Tweet Sparks Nostalgia

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is no stranger to getting the internet talking with his social media presence, and he’s done it again with his latest tweet. The BJP State President posted a picture of himself getting into an Ambassador car, a sight that has become increasingly rare on Indian roads now. Temjen’s caption read, “It’s Monday! Let’s get ready for work! Mere pass bhi ek Ambassador hai (I also have an Ambassador)." The Ambassador car was once a symbol of Indian luxury, a car that was synonymous with the country’s politicians, businessmen, and affluent individuals. However, with the passage of time, the car has slowly been replaced by other foreign brands. Yet, seeing the Minister getting into the car was a nostalgic reminder of the bygone days, which quickly garnered a lot of attention from his followers.

The tweet has gone viral with many people commenting on the minister’s choice of car. The tweet has also sparked a nostalgia trip for many people who remember the Ambassador car as a symbol of Indian pride and comfort. A user wrote, “The 7th and the final generation car produced around 2004. The best comfortable car made around that time."

“Aur aap Nagaland k brand ambassador hai," wrote another user.

A comment read, “The most comfortable vehicle on Indian roads."

When Temjen Imna Along is not spreading smiles on social media, he is using it to share important messages with people. The Nagaland Minister responded to a sarcastic comment on Twitter about tourists littering on the roads and how it affects the environment. A user posted a photo of glass bottles thrown on the road in Himachal along with a snarky comment about people ruining the beauty of tourist states by throwing waste on roads. In response, the politician shared a poignant message urging people to avoid littering while on vacations. He stated that throwing scrap bottles on the road is harmful to both health and the environment and that it ruins the essence of “Atithi Devo Bhava" (Guest is like God). Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs further added that littering is a bad practice that people should avoid.

Social media users were in total agreement with the Minister. Many remarked that people engaging in such acts should be heavily fined.

