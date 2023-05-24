Nainital Man Who Chewed Off Snake’s Head Arrested

Snakes are a dreadful species, often venomous making humans wary of them. Several videos of humans interacting with snakes receive the limelight for the way they handle them. While most videos show expert handlers releasing them in the wild without harming them, some others show people trying to be gruesome and killing the snakes. One such video of a man chewing a snake’s head off in Nainital has gone viral on social media, leading to his subsequent arrest.

The video shows the man sitting on an ice cream cart. He catches the snake in his hand and a few seconds later, casually takes the snake’s head in his mouth and tears it apart with his teeth and spits it out. People around him were astonished to see what he was doing. While the crowd thought he was done with his gruesome act, he didn’t stop there. He further chewed the body of the beheaded snake.

Advertisement

The man sprinkled some soft drink on the snake before going ahead with the gruesome act. As soon as he satiated his hunger, he kept the rest of the body of the reptile on the kart and smiled. According to the latest news reports, the man was arrested after the incident on May 18 when an anti-demolition drive was underway in Nainital.

The 34-year-old man was arrested and booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and sent to jail after a medical examination. Forest range officer Chandan Singh Adhikari informed that the police caught the accused on Monday, May 22 and handed him over to them. “He has no Aadhaar or any other identity card. The accused is being interrogated as to why he did such a thing," he revealed.

Adhikari quoted the locals and informed them that the snake emerged from the Nagina Colony, and the accused caught and chewed off the head of the snake at an ice cream stall. Forest officials are unsure whether the man is mentally sound.