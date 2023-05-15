Namaste London: Desis Perform Bhangra Inside Train And We Are Loving It

From the busy streets of Delhi to the bustling city of London, it seems that Desis just can’t resist the urge to dance, even in the most unlikely places. While videos shot inside the Delhi Metro have drawn criticism and warnings from authorities, a clip has gone viral showcasing a group of men dancing to the Punjabi song Kan Kar Gal Sun Makhna by Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot inside an empty compartment of the London tube.

With no other passengers around, these men had the freedom to let loose and dance their hearts out. And they certainly did not disappoint. The overlay text in the clip read, “When you get on the train and the whole carriage is empty." The men managed to turn a mundane train ride into a lively dance party near the Ealing station, captivating the hearts of viewers. Check out the video:

In just a day, the video has garnered over 6,000 likes, more than 1 lakh views, and numerous comments from viewers who were impressed and entertained by the performance. It’s clear that the love for dancing among Desis is not limited by geographical boundaries and continues to captivate audiences around the world.

One user highlighted the freedom and joy of having an empty train to oneself, “Love that feeling when the train carriage is pretty all yours when it’s empty." Another user joked, “When you crossed the border and finally got into London." A comment read, “Bhangra on the District Line. Why Not. Love it."

Another person encouraged everyone to dance and enjoy life to the fullest, “Why wait till its empty? Why wait? Naacho tappo enjoy life karo. (Dance, have fun, enjoy life)."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro has been witness to a variety of incidents over the years, some of which have garnered significant attention and controversy. Recently, a video of a woman dancing to a Punjabi song on the Delhi Metro went viral, adding to the list of similar videos captured on camera in the busy transit system.

In the video, the woman can be seen wearing a red ruffled crop top with a grey mini skirt, black-netted stockings and pink boots, while breaking into an impromptu dance performance on the song “Shape" by Punjabi singer Kaka.

