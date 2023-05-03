Nani’s Dasara Makes Kochi Metro Staff Groove And It Is Breaking The Internet

Dance and metro trains— two things that haven’t been in the headline together for the right reasons, but that’s about to change now. Kochi Metro Rail’s latest Instagram post is spreading joy and positive vibes on social media. In a video, two metro staff members can be seen dancing to the popular song Mainaaru Vetti Katti from Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer Dasara. The staff members’ impromptu performance was recorded in front of a halted metro train. Since being posted, the video has garnered an overwhelming response, with people praising the staff’s dancing skills and the initiative taken by Kochi Metro Rail.

The fun and energetic dance moves of the Kochi Metro staff are sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face. “We never miss the trend," read the caption posted with the video on Kochi Metro’s Instagram page.

Advertisement

The video garnered more than 30k views with a flood of delightful comments from social media users.

However, this is not the first time that Kochi Metro hogged on social media trends to impress its followers online. Previously, two female staff members of Kochi Metro were spotted exhibiting their dance moves to the tunes of Tum from the Tamil film Enemy. The two women performed the hook step in front of the ticket counter and on the Metro steps.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqiWfMZqqdl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Not just Kochi but Delhi Metro have also been actively sharing entertaining content on their Instagram page. While Kochi Metro used trending videos, Delhi Metro recently posted a meme, poking fun at people making videos inside the train.

Advertisement

The post featured different types of headaches and their causes, including migraine, hypertension, and stress. However, the last one stood out as it showed a person experiencing pain in their entire head, after seeing someone dancing in the Metro.

People in the comments section urged the authorities to enforce strict regulations against such activities within the metro premises. They also demanded imposition of hefty fines on those who violate the rules.

Advertisement

Videos shot inside the Delhi Metro train seem to have become a trend recently. However, such videos have been blamed for causing inconvenience to other passengers to take the metro for a commute.

Read all the Latest News here