NASA Just Dropped The Sound Of A Black Hole And It Is Music To Ears

Space Agency NASA has yet again captivated millions of people with a mesmerizing data sonification of a supermassive black hole. The Space Agency shared the sonification on Instagram, describing it as a “one-hit wonder" that may not rival the musical masterpieces of Beethoven but is nevertheless awe-inspiring. The featured black hole, Sagittarius A*, resides at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy. According to NASA, recent evidence suggests that this “ancient sleeping giant woke recently, about 200 years ago, to feast on gas and other cosmic material within its reach." To create the sonification, researchers combined images of Sagittarius A* with visual information data from the Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) and NASA Chandra X-ray Center (CXC), converting visual data into an auditory experience.

Sagittarius A* stands out among black holes at the centres of galaxies in terms of luminosity. Unlike its active counterparts, our galaxy’s central black hole has not been voraciously consuming the surrounding material. Nonetheless, the ability to convert these images into sound provides a unique perspective on the celestial phenomenon.

Advertisement

In the Instagram post, which has garnered an impressive 6 million views, users expressed their astonishment at this extraordinary technological feat. One user eloquently stated, “Full of mystery and magic." Another user marvelled at the progress humanity has made, remarking, “How far we’ve come to hear the stars sing." The advancements in technology were not lost on others, with one user exclaiming, “Modern technology is so cool."