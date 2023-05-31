NASA Reveals Stunning 'Heart-Shaped' Glacier on Pluto

No one can deny the breathtaking beauty that our outer space has to offer. In one such display of cosmic wonder, US space agency NASA has unveiled an image that has left everyone witnessing it awestruck. The photograph showcases a glacier on the surface of Pluto. If you thought that was cool enough, wait till you hear what it looks like. Intriguingly it is shaped like a heart. This captivating snap has sparked a wave of fascination and admiration among those with a thirst for celestial marvels. The image was shared by NASA on their Instagram page, accompanied by a mesmerizing description. “Our New Horizons spacecraft captured this heart-shaped glacier. It lies on Pluto’s surface, which also features mountains, cliffs, valleys, craters, and plains, thought to be made of methane and nitrogen ice," the post read. The image offers a tantalising glimpse into the mysterious and diverse landscape of this distant dwarf planet.

Pluto, often regarded as the enigmatic and distant neighbour of our solar system, continues to reveal its secrets to NASA’s exploration efforts. The heart-shaped glacier is just one of the many remarkable features. If that is not the celestial artistry at play in the cosmos, nothing is. Check it out here yourself:

The photograph has sparked a flurry of excitement and speculation among astronomy enthusiasts and casual observers alike. Its resemblance to a heart has captured the imaginations of many, evoking feelings of awe and wonder at the vastness and beauty of the universe. A few saw something entirely different when they looked at the snap. “Why does it so closely resemble an outline of the cartoon dog Pluto? Coincidence? It’s a coincidence, isn’t it? I’m going with coincidence," wrote a user.

Another comment read, “Woah, what a great capture, thanks to New Horizon Space Craft."

“For me, Pluto will always be a planet," a user wrote.

“Pluto showing love even though we kicked him out," read a comment.

NASA also shared that Pluto resides in the mysterious and captivating Kuiper belt. This donut-shaped region is home to a collection of icy bodies from the early days of our cosmic neighbourhood.

Despite its immense distance from the Sun, with an average of 3.7 billion miles (5.9 billion kilometers) separating them, Pluto’s orbit follows a peculiar oval shape. This brings it closer to the sun than Neptune at certain points along its trajectory. As Pluto draws near, a remarkable phenomenon occurs: its tenuous atmosphere expands, revealing an ethereal beauty that captivates anyone who is lucky enough to witness it.