NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft Captures Stunning Pic Of Saturn And Its Moon Mimas

When space is the topic of any discussion, it normally grabs the eyeballs. Considering the curiosity, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) always keeps the general masses updated about their latest space explorations. With the emergence of social media platforms, it has become easier for the organisation to share images and videos of their discoveries. Recently, NASA dropped a fascinating picture of Saturn and its moon Mimas on Instagram. The photograph was captured by the Cassini spacecraft from a distance of almost 576,000 miles (927,000 km). The stunning image shows a large portion of Saturn and its ring, while viewers can also spot its moon at a distance.

The Cassini spacecraft managed to take the picture when it was studying Saturn’s atmosphere, magnetosphere, moons and rings, zooming through the planet’s system. In the caption of the post, NASA also shared a description of the photograph.

The rings of Saturn which were captured at an angle, could be seen creating a thin line across the planet’s yellow surface. Just beneath the rings, one could notice the moon Mimas appearing as a small dot. “Though the lean in the image is just a result of the perspective of Cassini, Saturn is similarly tilted like Earth. Seasons on the ringed planet last seven Earth years," NASA explained in the caption.