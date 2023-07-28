Natasha Wicks, The Behaviour Therapist Who Gets Paid For Hugs

In a world where finding an easy job with a high income seems like a distant dream, 44-year-old Natasha Wicks has managed to achieve just that by doing the minimum. As a behaviour therapist, Natasha helps people lead better lives, but she has also cracked a unique and lucrative side business that involves giving hugs. Yes, you read that right - Natasha travels across the world to offer her clients the “best hugs," charging a handsome sum for her extraordinary service.

Having started this unusual venture in 2014, Natasha’s hugging sessions have gained immense popularity. She has embraced people from different walks of life, from various age groups, and across several locations in Belgium, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. For each session, Natasha charges £70 (approximately Rs 7300) and her clients can’t get enough of her comforting embraces.

Despite the unconventional nature of her work, Natasha approaches her hugging sessions with the utmost professionalism. She creates a soothing atmosphere on a big sofa, where her clients can relax and experience the healing power of her warm hugs. Many of her clients have attested to the calming and uplifting effects of her sessions, with some even falling asleep during the embrace, overwhelmed by the feeling of genuine care and affection.

From elderly individuals seeking solace to young ones in emotional distress, Natasha’s healing hugs have touched the lives of many. Her decision to explore this side business has proven to be a wise one, as she now earns a substantial income while spreading love and comfort to those in need.

