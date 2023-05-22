Naveen-ul-Haq, Gambhir 'Rejoicing' to Kohli's RCB Defeat Imagined Through Hilarious Memes

In the wild world of IPL 2023, where drama and rivalries run rampant, everyone seems to be hooked on the infamous on-field spat involving Virat Kohli, the fiery LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, and the sharp-witted pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. Every match brings its own spicy twist and a follow-up to the heated exchange, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. And with RCB’s heartbreaking loss to the Gujarat Titans, how can the hilarious memes featuring Naveen and Gambhir rejoicing take a backseat?

So, get ready for a laughter riot as memers have stolen the show with their comedic genius after Kohli’s sensational century ended up in vain, courtesy of Shubman Gill’s match-winning performance for the Gujarat Titans. With their creative minds running wild, they envisioned Naveen and Gambhir’s priceless reactions and crafted memes that are absolute gems of hilarity!

Advertisement

Putting the light-hearted memes aside, the real attention-grabber was Naveen’s mysterious post following Royal Challengers Bangalore’s defeat, which left Kohli fans fuming. Already causing a stir among Kohli’s supporters on social media, Naveen gave them even more reason to suspect that his latest sarcastic Instagram story was aimed at their cricketing idol. Immediately after RCB’s loss to the Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets, Naveen posted a story featuring a popular meme, raising eyebrows among fans. Adding fuel to the fire, he tagged his Afghanistan teammate Afsar Zazai and the physio of the Afghanistan national cricket team, Prasanth Panchada, in the story. The cryptic post sparked intense speculation and further heightened the drama surrounding the Naveen-Kohli rivalry. Fans didn’t hold back in expressing their disapproval, deeming Naveen’s actions as “going too far."

Nevertheless, it seems that Naveen has no intention of putting an end to the feud anytime soon, and he’s making sure of it!