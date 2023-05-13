Naveen-ul-Haq Shares Pic From Puma Store and 'Brand Ambassador' Kohli Fans are Connecting the Dots

Amidst the world of cricket, one name has dominated conversations and captured the public’s attention—Naveen-ul-Haq. Since his heated on-field altercation with the esteemed Virat Kohli during the thrilling RCB vs LSG match at the renowned Ekana Stadium, Naveen has become the talk of the town. The duo has been relentless in their humourous digs at each other, with social media acting as their main battlefield.

Recently, Naveen decided to up his trolling game by sharing an Instagram story featuring ‘sweet mangoes’ to tease Kohli after his disappointing wicket in the MI clash. However, things took an unexpected turn when Naveen recently paid a visit to the PUMA store. Little did he know that the die-hard Kohli fans would go all out to unleash their trolling prowess. After all, Virat Kohli happens to be the brand ambassador for PUMA, and his loyal fans were quick to seize this opportunity to give Naveen a taste of his own medicine.

In his recent Instagram post, the LSG pacer was spotted standing amidst an array of shopping bags at the store, with none other than Kohli’s poster glaring prominently in the background. Fans, with their ever-keen eyes, wasted no time in noticing this coincidence and promptly began to take witty jabs at Naveen’s expense. After all, when it comes to playful banter, why would they miss a chance like this?

Adding fuel to the fire, a recent playful chat video shared by LSG on their official handle rekindled the flames of the ongoing debate. In this lighthearted segment, Naveen-ul-Haq and Avesh Khan took center stage, shedding light on the off-field dynamics of the game. Amidst the banter, Avesh Khan posed a curious question to Naveen, asking, “Your favourite sledge on the cricket field which is done by you or someone else??"

Naveen responded, “I don’t sledge someone upfront, it’s not my habit."