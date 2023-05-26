Nawazuddin Siddiqui Drops Truth Bomb On Hype Around Screenings At Cannes

The who’s who of world cinema has gathered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Bollywood celebrities have also made their presence felt on the red carpet of the much-awaited annual celebration of cinema. Among the familiar faces gracing the event was the stunning Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who exuded elegance and charm, continuing her legacy as a Bollywood icon. However, the festival hasn’t been devoid of controversy, as earlier Vivek Agnihotri and Nandita Das criticized the event’s emphasis on fashion rather than the art of filmmaking. Now, adding fuel to the fire, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui took a cheeky swipe at his fellow celebrities attending the Cannes Film Festival.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that it is an easy process to get a film screened at the prestigious festival, even if it doesn’t secure an official selection.

According to him, filmmakers can take their movies to Cannes, regardless of the official selection, by renting an auditorium, paying the owner, creating their own red-carpet experience, assembling their team, taking photographs, screening their film to an audience, and declaring their achievement by saying, “Our film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival!"

Drawing from his own personal experience, the actor said there is a usual drill that filmmakers follow at the Cannes Film Festival. This involves going to the red carpet, taking part in photoshoots, engaging in interviews, and then attending the screenings of their films.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, however, said that a positive reception at the Cannes Film Festival does not guarantee a similar response for the film back in India, citing the example of his own film, “Miss Lovely" (2012).

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been busy with the promotion of his recent release Jogira Sara Ra Ra which hit the theatres today. The Kushan Nandy directorial stars Nawaz alongside Neha Sharma. The film revolves around Jogi Pratap, a skilled matchmaker and wedding planner. Known for his creative problem-solving skills, Jogi can find matches for literally anyone easily. However, he finds himself unable to make the match for Dimple played by Neha Sharma. Jogira Sara Ra Ra features Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles