Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says Depression is Born Out of 'Privilege', Starts Debate on Twitter

Depression is a serious problem and with evolving times, these cases have only grown. Now, Twitter user Divija Bhasin shared how Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui once said that depression is an urban concept born out of privilege. He further added that no one goes through it in the villages. The tweet, which has now gone viral, has garnered tons of responses. Seems like it has sparked a discussion on Twitter with people weighing out every possibility.

For those who don’t know, ‘depression’ is a mental condition which is very common and it an be chronic. It is accompanied by symptoms like disruption in sleep cycle, appetite changes, decreased ability to function, and much more.

The tweet has over 21K views and tons of responses. “ppl say depression and all is a rich ppl thing only when in reality, it happens to everyone. just bc rich and in general privileged ppl have the platform to talk abt it and seek help unlike rural ppl who don’t have the means to do so doesn’t mean that they don’t suffer from it," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Bro villages have much greater issues with this regard… Literally seen so many villagers with schizophrenia, OCD and psychosis in my training. There are so many such issues that go unnoticed thinking depression is the only mental health issue and that it’s all for the cities!!"

“another way to put it could be the absence of vocabulary to verbalise it, the stigma around mental health and the hesitation to even open up is so much which would lead to this belief? sm community and on ground work is needed in this country w regards to mental health," mentioned another person.

What is your take on the same?