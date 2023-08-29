Trends :Rahul SubramanianVikas KhannaAnkit BaiyanpuriaG20 SummitGuinness World Record
Home » Viral » 'Neeraj at 25': Indian Javelin GOAT's Win Has Folks Wondering What They Were Doing at His Age

'Neeraj at 25': Indian Javelin GOAT's Win Has Folks Wondering What They Were Doing at His Age

Neeraj Chopra's massive achievement at WAC has people sharing memes, contemplating what they are doing at his age.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 15:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian Javelin GOAT's Win Has Folks Wondering What They Were Doing at His Age. (Image: X/@HajarKaGalwa)
Indian Javelin GOAT's Win Has Folks Wondering What They Were Doing at His Age. (Image: X/@HajarKaGalwa)

India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra has become the first Indian gold medalist at the World Athletics Championship. The 25-year-old claimed the title with a throw of 88.17m, during the final round, in Budapest, Hungary. As soon as Neeraj emerged victorious, images and videos started surfacing on several social media platforms. With this, congratulatory messages also started pouring in from leaders and fans.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Gives Fitting Reply to Reporter Asking About Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

As people shared motivational and inspiring messages, memers also took full advantage and did not leave out the moment as they started a meme trend on ‘X’. ‘Neeraj at 25’ is the current meme trend which has people hooked. As a part of the trend, people are comparing their life with the massive victory of Neeraj.

Advertisement

Here are a few viral memes:

Advertisement

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan Wins Over Chennai & 'Jawan' Co-Stars With His Humility, Charm, 'Zinda Banda' Moves

    • Also Read: ‘There is No Finish Line’: Neeraj Chopra’s Inspirational Words Get Lauded After His Historic Win

    Meanwhile, earlier, Indian cricket commentator Harsh Bhogle shared an inspiring quote by Neeraj on micro blogging site ‘X’. Bhogle reposted the image from a fan. In the image, Chopra can be seen during a press conference. On being asked, “What motivates a man who has won everything there is to win?" Chopra says, “Throwers don’t have a finish line." Chopra’s inspirational words are now being lauded by fans on social media. Bhogle shared the post, as he wrote, “What a lovely thought. ‘There is no finish line’. Sometimes, especially in the corporate world, we play for the finish line and don’t realise we can actually be much better than that!"

    Follow us on

    first published: August 29, 2023, 15:31 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 15:31 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App