'Neeraj at 25': Indian Javelin GOAT's Win Has Folks Wondering What They Were Doing at His Age

India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra has become the first Indian gold medalist at the World Athletics Championship. The 25-year-old claimed the title with a throw of 88.17m, during the final round, in Budapest, Hungary. As soon as Neeraj emerged victorious, images and videos started surfacing on several social media platforms. With this, congratulatory messages also started pouring in from leaders and fans.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Gives Fitting Reply to Reporter Asking About Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

As people shared motivational and inspiring messages, memers also took full advantage and did not leave out the moment as they started a meme trend on ‘X’. ‘Neeraj at 25’ is the current meme trend which has people hooked. As a part of the trend, people are comparing their life with the massive victory of Neeraj.

Advertisement

Here are a few viral memes: