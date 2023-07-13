Neighbours Call Cops To Report Woman ‘Screaming’ Only To Find It Was A Parrot

Police officers responded quickly to conduct a security sweep on a house only to learn they had mistaken the chatter of a loud parrot as the scream of a woman. The incident took place in Essex, England when a concerned neighbour alerted the department to what they thought was a possible screaming woman. According to BBC, the complaint was issued against a retired police officer identified to be Steve Wood who owns about 22 parrots. The police department reportedly dispatched three vehicles to the man’s house located in Canvey Island on July 4.

Panic kicked in for Steven upon looking at the police vehicles parked outside his residence. Reportedly, he explained to the officers the source of the noise was his talkative parrot named Freddie. The pet owner reportedly assured the officers there was no matter of concern by allowing them to search his home. While doing so, the officers also met the birds before concluding the man was telling the truth.

During an interaction with BBC, Steve recalled the moment of the police’s arrival. He thought, “Oh my God, what have I done?" According to the pet owner, he found two police officers laughing at his doorstep. The man quickly enquired, “What have I done?" This led the officers to explain the issued report of a woman screaming for help coming from his house.

Steve reportedly admitted he was quite taken aback by the complaint citing it has never happened before. The pet owner highlighted how the birds chat the moment during mornings and evenings calling it “jungle time." But the situation with Freddie was different this time. The parrot was seemingly on a hormonal outbreak. The retired police officer confirmed he holds no grudge against the caller. Police have done the right thing and the caller has done the right thing - there are no bad feelings on my part," he told BBC.