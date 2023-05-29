Nepali Kid Stuns Everyone With His Rendition Of Sonu Nigam’s Main Vapas Aaunga

Kids often display skills that leave everyone amazed. Recently, a young child from Nepal impressed the Internet with his rendition of the song Main Wapas Aaunga from the 1997 hit movie Border. The war movie starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna and many others.

Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod sang the popular song. The school kid’s musical talent has resurfaced and is now going viral on the internet.

On Twitter, IAS officer Dr Sumita Mishra recently dropped a video of a Nepali kid singing the hit song of Sonu Nigam. In the clip, the kid can be seen singing amid a crowd in his school uniform. During his performance, the audience clapped, while some recorded him.

Sharing the clip, the IAS officer tweeted, “Pratibha har jagah hai. Adbhut. Itni choti umar aur aise adbhut pratibha (Talent is everywhere. Amazing! At such a young age, he has such an amazing talent)." The tweet has garnered more than a lakh views. Check out the video here-

Many showered their love for the kid by appreciating his talent. A few called his melodious voice “mesmerising" while a few had tears in their eyes after listening to him sing this soulful track. A Twitter user commented, “Tears came to my eyes listening to the song. Amazing talent!"

Another user wrote in Hindi, “Mann moh lene vali aawaaz (Mesmerizing voice)."

An individual commented, “Outstanding performance. God bless you, baccha (child)."

Reportedly, the name of the child is Pritam Acharya and he is a resident of Nepal. He participated in the famous singing show on Zee TV titled Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs in the year 2019. Almost on every occasion, he used to leave the judges and the viewers in awe of his raw and pure talent. He secured the second position in the show.