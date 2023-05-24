Nepal’s Kami Rita Sherpa Conqueres Everest For A Record 28th Time

Kami Rita Sherpa, a renowned climber from Nepal, has once again etched his name in the annals of history with an enormous display of his mountaineering prowess. The 53-year-old Sherpa has accomplished an astounding 28 successful ascents of the formidable Mt. Everest, breaking his own previous record. This extraordinary feat was accomplished in a mere week, with his triumphant summit on Tuesday morning at approximately 9:20 AM.

The spring 2023 climbing season for Sherpa has proven to be nothing less than monumental. On May 17, only a few days before his record-breaking ascent, he had already ascended Everest for the 27th time, laying the foundation for his remarkable accomplishment. The Seven Summit Trek, organised by Chhang Dawa Sherpa, served as the platform for this awe-inspiring endeavour, highlighting Kami Rita Sherpa’s unparalleled skill and unwavering determination.

Sherpa, who is from the eastern Solukhumbu area of Nepal, was inspired to take up climbing on May 13, 1994, when he successfully climbed Everest for the first time. He has since relentlessly followed his mountaineering ambitions and is now a prestigious senior climbing guide in Kathmandu.

Beyond the renowned ascent of Mt. Everest, Sherpa has successfully scaled several dreadful mountains above 8,000 metres in elevation, including Mt. K2, Mt. Lhotse, Mt. Manaslu, and Mt. Cho Oyu. His excellent resume is a testament to his exceptional climbing skills and constant commitment to his profession.

The Nepalese government issues yearly permits for climbing Everest in recognition of the mountain’s attractiveness and increasing desire for adventure. The government issued a maximum of 480 permits this year. However, the mountain’s spectacular beauty carries inherent dangers, and unfortunately, this season has already seen the loss of 10 lives.

The world’s mountaineering community will definitely applaud Kami Rita Sherpa’s incredible accomplishment as the spring climbing season progresses. His unwavering attitude continues to act as an inspiration for all who dare to dream and pursue the pinnacle of human potential.