Netflix Turns Sanya Malhotra's Film Kathal Into A Laugh Riot With Hilarious Memes

The jackfruit mystery film Kathal, featuring actress Sanya Malhotra, is now available for streaming on the popular OTT platform Netflix. This satirical comedy cleverly satirizes the flaws in the government system and has resonated with numerous viewers, who not only enjoyed the movie’s plot but also expressed their appreciation through humorous memes. Now, joining the bandwagon is the streaming platform itself. On Sunday, Netflix shared a series of amusing memes using several scenes from Kathal leaving social media to break out in a fit of laughter.

The first one is the epic ‘How I see myself Vs how I actually look’ meme using the face of Sanya Malhotra’s Inspector Mahima. The second one highlights the discomfort of signing in to one’s email account from another device with the backdrop of a hilarious Rajpal Yadav scene from the movie. The backbenchers who are unfazed by being punished also get a special mention. A barrage of viewers have found the memes highly relatable and they’ve expressed their feelings by flooding the comment section with laughing emoticons. “We only have 2 aims in our life: Making memes and finding the missing Kathals," Netflix captioned the post. Take a look at it here:

While reacting to the post, one viewer used hilarious wordplay to make reference to the film’s premise. “Kabhi kathal kabhi fun," they wrote. Another added, “Brilliant piece of work." Meanwhile, a section also erupted to laud the makers of Kathal. One wrote, “Movie was so fresh and funny and gives a strong message at the same time. Kudos to the team," another commented, “Love this movie."

Helmed by Yashowardhan Mishra, the story centres on the theft of two exotic breeds of kathals (jackfruit) from an MLA’s house. With the local police under pressure to solve the high-profile case, news reporters go to extreme lengths to cover the strange instance. The main suspect is the former gardener who was recently fired, and a young policewoman uses her best instincts to uncover the mystery.

While that remains the face of the story, the actual plot digs deeper. The gardener’s daughter is missing for days but the entire police team has been made to ignore her case to solve the jackfruit theft. The young policewoman uses her expertise to trick the system into solving the missing girl’s case while also juggling between investigating the Kathal problem. With comic relief added by Rajpal Yadav’s news reporter, the light-hearted movie aims to highlight the loops in the government system.