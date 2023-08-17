Neuroscientists Use AI To Recreate Pink Floyd Song

Artificial Intelligence (AI) seems to be sleeping more and more into every human field. Researchers are constantly studying the powers of AI to utilise it to its fullest potential. In one such ground-breaking research conducted by neuroscientists, they have successfully recreated a famous soundtrack through brain scans via AI. Yes, you read that right. Ludovic Bellier, a postdoctoral researcher in human cognitive neuroscience accompanied by professor Dr Robert Knight, employed AI to recreate Pink Floyd’s Another Brick in the Wall, Part 1 song. They were also assisted by a team of other scientists.

The researcher and the professor used brainwave data, gathered from patients undergoing epilepsy surgery at Albany Medical Center in New York during the period between 2009 and 2015. According to reports, the neuroscientists conducted an experiment on the patients wherein the seizure-prone people were made to listen to Pink Floyd’s most famous track, Another Brick in the Wall during their epilepsy surgery. As per a study published in the PLOS Biology journal, 29 epileptic patients gave their consent on being part of the experiment. The neuroscientists examined the electrical activity of these patients by positioning electrodes in their brains.