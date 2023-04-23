Trends :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
Home » Viral » 'Never Forget What They Took From Us' Trend on Twitter Has People Reminiscing Their Childhood Favourites

'Never Forget What They Took From Us' Trend on Twitter Has People Reminiscing Their Childhood Favourites

Latest Twitter trend, deemed, 'Never Forget What They Took From Us' has netizens all nostalgic.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 15:48 IST

'Never Forget What They Took From Us' Trend on Twitter Has People Reminiscing. (Image: Twitter/@clumsyninja0905)
As you grow up, there are many things that you have to let go of. While some of these decisions are voluntary, others are involuntary. Now, a Twitter trend which is currently going viral has netizens reminiscing about things that were taken away from them. So, basically, the thread requires one to post an image along with the caption, “Never forget what they took from us." The image can be of anything that you miss from your childhood.

While for some it was Cadbury Dairy Milk Wowie, for others it was traffic-free roads. People also posted images of chips and wafers that are no more sold in the market.

Many people also posted clips from their favourite shows like, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ and ‘The Takeshi’s Castle.’ Here are a few posts:

Meanwhile, earlier, another trend which went viral had netizens answering a very tough question. “Which was the 1st English song you heard and why was it Baby by Justin Bieber?" asked a user. Unlike people of older generations who first heard a song from a US or UK artist in their mid-twenties, Zoomers were only teens when English songs started becoming popular in India. Nothing illustrates this better than this dynamic trend on Twitter. How did Gen Z relating to hearing Justin Bieber’s Baby end up triggering 2000s Bollywood nostalgia for older desis?

first published: April 23, 2023, 15:48 IST
