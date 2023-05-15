'Never in Bengaluru': Gurugram Cab Driver Hailed for Offering Samosa to Passenger

Embarking on a cab-booking adventure is like navigating a wild jungle filled with quirky drivers and unexpected obstacles. It’s a rollercoaster ride of emotions, from eagerly hunting for a driver within our budget to impatiently waiting for their arrival. We’ve all experienced the struggle firsthand! But amidst the sea of complaints about drivers’ grumpy demeanor, a Twitter user recently shared a delightful experience about booking a cab in Gurgaon. The speedy and hospitable driver left them stunned, especially when comparing it to the usual scene in Bengaluru.

In an impressive revelation, Twitter user Monark Moolchandani shared his encounter with a Gurgaon cab driver who went above and beyond. According to his tweet, he was pleasantly surprised when the cab driver called him immediately after he had confirmed the ride, and said, “Bhaiya Samosa khaa raha hu, 5 min ruk jaaiye" (“Brother, I am having samosas, please wait for 5 minutes"). Monark agreed to wait for the driver at the main gate, to which the driver offered to bring him a samosa too, saying “Aap bhi khaaoge to 1 le aau?" (“Do you want me to bring one for you too?"). The driver’s kind gesture left Monark in awe, prompting him to compare this experience to his usual cab rides in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

The tweet garnered attention from social media users, who couldn’t help but share their reactions. One user expressed their admiration for the courteous behaviour of Mumbai’s auto-rickshaw drivers, highlighting, “Was always a fan of Autowalas of Mumbai for their real nice behaviour (no surcharge, almost no denial, except a few in peak hrs, no long route, no language issue etc.etc.)…But “aap bhi khaoge to le aau" is next level.. never thought Gurgaon have so much niceness".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another user chimed in, “Looks like Gurgaon cabbies not only provide transportation but also satisfy your hunger pangs on the go! They truly deserve the title of “Food and Ride" providers."

While many social media users praised the Gurgaon cab driver’s kindness, some raised concerns about the safety of accepting food from a stranger before getting in their car. One user wrote, “Good call. Shouldn’t eat something someone gave you and then get in their car in Gurgaon. Just saying."

Over the years, many heartwarming stories of Mumbai Autowalas have circulated online, but the recent tale from Gurgaon is truly one of a kind!