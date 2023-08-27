'Never Surrender': Donald Trump Sells T-shirts Featuring His Iconic Mugshot For Rs 3,000

A little after former US President Donald Trump was arrested on conspiracy charges and his mugshot went viral, his campaign launched t-shirts. These were not ordinary t-shirt but they had Trump’s mugshot on them. It has been listed on the Trump campaign’s official website for $34 and it says, “Never Surrender." The arrest has been made due to the Georgia election subversion case. With this, Trump has become the former US president to undergo the process of having his mug shot captured while being booked in an Atlanta jail.

Also Read: Gurugram Woman Who Refused to Pay Cab Driver Now Cheats Salon After Availing Services Worth Rs 20,000

Advertisement

The merch is being sold on a site called ‘winred.com’. The description of the t- shirt says, “Made in USA; 100% Cotton; Pre-shrunk; Unisex Fit."

“Trump Save America JFC is a joint fundraising committee on behalf of Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc. and Save America. Joint fundraising proceeds shall be allocated among the committees as follows: 90% to Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc. (2024 primary election), 10% to Save America, and any contribution exceeding the legal amount that may be contributed to either of the Committees will be allocated to Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc. (2024 general election)," claimed the website.

Here, have a look for yourself:

Also Read: Fan Wants SRK’s Mask From ‘Jawan’ And The Actor Has Come Up With The Wittiest Marketing Strategy