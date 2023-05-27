New Jersey TikToker's Clarification On Viral Clip About 'Suing' Parents For Giving Her Birth

Viewers were taken aback this week when a TikToker from New Jersey, who had previously made a playful joke about “suing" her parents, revealed that she has kids. The woman from Hoboken, known as Kass Theaz on TikTok, clarified that she had intended her remarks to be viewed as a joke. She found it amusing that people were so invested in the topic, highlighting how individuals often react without conducting proper research.

Her bio reads ‘satire’ so her posts are usually for entertainment purposes. One of her videos went viral as she jokingly proposed the idea of suing her parents for bringing her into the world without her consent. This video takes the internet by storm.

Recently, she posted a video under the pretext of her previous one. She said, “In my last video, I mentioned that I recently went shopping for my children, and many people were surprised to hear that I have children given my previous legal actions against my parents for bringing me into the world without my consent".

She further said, “However, I want to clarify a few things. The parents I sued are the ones responsible for conceiving me, and the mother who raised me is the one who gave birth to me. That is why I took legal action because I did not give my consent to be born. However, the situation is different now as I have adopted my children. It is not their fault that they are here, and I am simply trying to be a responsible and caring person by providing them with support and care".

Check out the video here

Theaz jokingly proposes that pregnant women should consider consulting a psychic help to know whether their unborn child genuinely desires to be born. She asserts that otherwise, the child may take legal action against their parents, expressing her mission to educate children on suing their parents to avoid future employment.

So far, the video has garnered over 5,000 views and is still counting more.

Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Pathetic. Doing the worst just to be famous". Another user commented, “Is it ethical to your parents how you behave? You are a damn lazy person that’s why you spread such ideas". The third user added, “You probably never should have been born". One user also wrote, “Damn, I love your satire and sarcasm".