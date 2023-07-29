New Millipede Species Discovered In Los Angeles Just Next To A Starbucks

The sheer diversity of our planet’s ecosystem is one to marvel over. Earth is home to innumerable organisms, many species still being unknown to mankind. Every now and then, we do get news of the scientific community coming across a new species of organism. Although most of the time these discoveries take place in the wilderness or in the vicinity of the natural habitat of these creatures, a new species of centipede was recently discovered in a very busy and crowded area.

Naturalists discovered the small insect just below ground along a hiking trail in southern California, next to a motorway, a Starbucks and an Oakley sunglasses store. It is translucent and sinuous like a jellyfish tentacle and is about the length of a paperclip but as thin as pencil lead. The creature has horn-like antennae that protrude from its head to navigate and dig four inches beneath the surface. It also secretes strange chemicals and is blind. After DNA sequencing, it was established that it was a species not encountered before and has been named the Los Angeles Thread Millipede.