'New' Nostradamus Predicts Mushrooms To Spread Alien Fungus On Earth, Kill Millions

All around the world, there are many people who make predictions about upcoming events or situations. While there are people like Baba Vanga, who predicted the horrific terror attacks of 9/11 in 1989, there are others like Paul the Octopus, who are often spotted predicting the FIFA World Cup winners. There are many such people who have made such weird predictions and some of them have even come true.

Now, there has been another such prediction that has been making the rounds on social media, where a “New" Nostradamus has revealed that a new kind of alien species of fungus will be entering the earth and will kill millions of people.

The “New" Nostradamus named Sammy Rawlinson has recently made a prediction that has raised many eyebrows on social media. During one of her sessions, Sammy predicted that massive mushrooms from outer space would be spreading an alien fungus that could end up killing millions of people on Earth. She added that a type of substance or fungus from another planet will soon be entering the earth and will be quite poisonous. She said that it could make everyone in the world very ill and even lead to the spread of a virus.

Sammy has always been in the news due to her accurate predictions about train crashes and volcanic eruptions, and she has a lot of followers on her social media. Earlier, she had accurately predicted the rise of Donald Trump and the downfall of David Cameron as well.