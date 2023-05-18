Nivriti Vibes Releases Fresh Telangana Folk Song Naa Friendhemo Pelli; Watch Here

Nivriti Vibes has been captivating audiences with its genuine Telugu original music videos, which have gained immense popularity. The media house is renowned for its high production standards and is recognised for delivering top-notch audio and visual content. Viewers hold a special fondness for their content due to its exceptional quality and output.

Over the past two years, Nivriti Vibes has released an impressive lineup of over 50 music videos in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada. Among these, tracks like Zari Zari Panche Katti, Gangulu, Silaka Mukku Dana, Zanjeere, and Oddanna Gundello Seri garnered immense popularity, becoming chart-toppers and receiving an overwhelming response from the audience.

Nivriti Vibes has recently released a fresh Telangana folk video song featuring Jayathi as the lead actress. The song, titled Naa Friendhemo Pelli, boasts catchy lyrics that have captivated the listeners. Jayathi, who has gained a significant fan base through her television show Vennela, has mesmerised the audience with her impressive expressions and graceful dance moves in the video.

The music for Naa Friendhemo Pelli has been composed by the talented Music Director Bheems Ceciroleo, who has infused the song with his creative touch. The lively vocals by Sravana Bhargavi have added energy and zest to the track. Meanwhile, the choreography for the song has been taken care of by Bhanu Master.

Kasarla Shyam, the celebrated lyricist, has penned the lyrics of this song. The direction of the song, brimming with joyous wedding and festive vibes, has been executed by Sree Koneti, while the presentation by Jayathi Visions is nothing short of splendid.

Check out the video here

So far, the video has garnered over 203,000 views and is still increasing. Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Jayathi looking good. Lyrics and music super". Another user added, “Amazing performance. Jayathi just rocked it for sure the best wedding song in recent times". The third user wrote, “Superb. The whole team has done a great job". One social media user also commented, “One more amazing song from Nivriti Vibes".