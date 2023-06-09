No Mobile or TV for an Hour: Maharashtra Village's Initiative Perfectly Meets Need of the Hour

The obsession with mobile phones and love for TV among the youth is dangerous. Mohite Vadgaon, a village in Maharashtra’s Sangli, has recognised this and is determined not to let this frenzy negatively impact the intellectual abilities of its students and youth. As part of this distinctive initiative, the villagers have decided that every evening, the TV sets and mobile phones will remain switched off for one and a half hours. This initiative was initiated last year.

To safeguard students and young people in the village from excessive exposure to mobile devices and televisions, the village authorities have initiated this project. This campaign serves as a way for students to concentrate on their studies and indulge in reading books, which is crucial considering the detrimental impact of children’s attachment to mobile devices and television on their health and learning abilities. The beneficial impact of this initiative is apparent, as women and students can be seen engrossed in reading after completing their daily tasks.

Here is the video:

Mohite Vadagaon is a village in Kadegaon taluka of Sangli district, with a population of 3105. The COVID-19 pandemic has already had a substantial adverse effect on children’s education, leading to the majority of students being unable to continue their studies. In light of these circumstances, on August 14 of the previous year, the local Sarpanch, Vijay Mohite, organised a meeting of the village women, during which they shared their opinions on the matter. Recognising the gravity of the situation, it was decided that children would be allocated one and a half hours each day in the evening for studying.

Action and After-effects

A siren has been installed on the temple to notify the students in the village that it is time to study. Every evening at seven o’clock, a siren summons the children back home to study, regardless of their location. Mothers also manage to engage with their children while working in the kitchen. Additionally, it is common to see parents reading alongside their children. From 7 to 8:30 in the evening, all mobile phones and televisions are switched off.