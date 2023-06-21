'No Partner Limit For Me': Husband With Four Wives Gets Ready For Fifth Marriage

A self-admitting womaniser named Jerome, who is about to welcome his fifth wife, has justified his decision to marry and live with four wives as a strategy to curb his inclination to cheat. From a young age, Jerome acknowledged his struggle to stay faithful and believed that being with only one woman would not satisfy him.

Consequently, he would inflict emotional harm upon the women he dated, engaging in simultaneous relationships with multiple partners, and swiftly moving from one brief connection to another.

Now as an adult, Jerome has discovered contentment in polyamory, which involves having multiple romantic partners with the consent of all parties involved. He asserts that having four wives, with the number still increasing, brings numerous advantages.

In an episode of the Love Don’t Judge series on Truly TV, Jerome, hailing from Springville, Alabama, candidly shared his complex romantic journey prior to embracing polyamory.

Expressing his thoughts, Jerome confessed, “It seemed like I was visiting the health department every weekend. I had relationships with multiple partners. I always felt that no single woman could fulfil all my desires."

Nevertheless, five years ago, Jerome encountered the partner he desired to marry, referred to as “Big Jasmine." He commends her for her culinary skills, and domestic capabilities, and for satisfying their sexual needs.

Initially, their connection was tangled, since Jerome was already involved with someone else when he first laid eyes on Jasmine. Unfortunately, he succumbed to infidelity after winning Jasmine’s affection.

Despite the challenges, the couple managed to reconcile their differences and eventually tied the knot. They mutually agreed that adopting a closed polyamorous structure would be the most suitable path for their relationship.

Jasmine, being a bisexual woman, believed that a non-monogamous relationship would better align with her personal needs. This viewpoint resonated equally with her, as she had never mustered the courage to deviate from her Christian upbringing and pursue her true desires. With Jerome, she felt more at ease to explore her own wishes.

In their relationship, Jerome and Jasmine have established a policy where the selection of the next partner is the prerogative of the woman, not Jerome.