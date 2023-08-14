No Prize For Guessing Why Anand Mahindra Is Happy To See Fans Arriving On Tractors For Gadar 2

The thrill of Gadar 2 is sweeping across the box office as people have been flocking to movie theatres to watch the Sunny Deol-starrter action-drama on the big screen. The movie, which follows the trail of the much-loved Gadar: Ek Prem Katha after more than two decades, has become a smashing hit. Videos and photographs of people going to watch the film are being shared online, showcasing the enormous amount of love Gadar 2 has been receiving from the audiences.

A recent video reposted by the Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra, is another proof of the phenomenon. The clip features an enthusiastic group of people arriving at theatres riding on tractors. “In Rajasthan: people flocking to see Gadar 2 on Tractors. No prizes for guessing why I’m VERY pleased to see this," Mahindra wrote in tweet accompanying the video.

Soon after the tweet, Mahindra’s followers rallied to the comment section to share their reaction. One person said “The patriotism and fanbase of our country is always overwhelming. Btw watched Gadar 2, and it’s mind blowing to see Sunny Deol giving such a big hit even at this age."

Many others also requested Mahindra to go and watch the movie for himself, while they praised it.

Mahindra’s tweet has already been viewed by over 1.1 million users and has gained bout 22 thousand likes so far.

The video was originally posted by journalist Himesh Mankad. In his tweet, Mankad expressed his emotions and nostalgia as he recalled a similar reaction from the audience over the first Gadar movie that came out in 2001.

