No Space To Walk On Train Floor, Man Crawls His Way To Toilet

A video of a crowded general coach on a train has sparked a debate on social media. Sharing the video online, a Twitter user explained how his cousin had to keep climbing top berths to make his way to the washroom of a packed coach. With only limited space, commuters seem to have occupied every nook and corner of the compartment including the pathway meant for walking. The video opens to show the man smiling as his companion records the incident. With no space in the pathway, the man decides to climb onto the seats to move forward to the loo.

“Got this video from my cousin who was travelling in Railway. Here is his friend trying to make his way to the toilet. Indian Ministry of Railway, thank you for transforming the train journey into an adventure sport," read the tweet.

Take a look at it here:

Within a day, the video has amassed over 1.2 million views on Twitter, leaving numerous users asking Indian Railways to offer a solution to the problem. However, a majority of users pointed out that this behaviour has been normalized for decades. They added that general coaches had always been overcrowded, especially during the summers when people go home for vacations.

A user joked, “Looks like Indian Ministry of Railways is taking ‘mind the gap’ to a whole new level! Better bring your A-game if you want to make it to the toilet without getting stuck."

Another asked, “Did you see this for the first time in your life? If you travel unreserved on a busy route, unplanned, this happens. It has been there for as long as I have known railway travel in unreserved coaches."

One more agreed, “Dude did you ever travel in Indian Railways? I think this is regular. Show us videos when someone travels outside the coach."

Meanwhile, a user suggested that the condition of general coaches in trains was much worse than it is today.