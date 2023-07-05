'Nomoskar': US Envoy Eric Garcetti Relishes Mishti Doi And Roshogolla

Bengali cuisine is known for its mouthwatering dishes. After all, when you have a varied use of flavours and a gigantic spread of confectioneries and desserts, there is something for everyone. US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti would certainly agree. Especially after he paid a visit to Banga Bhawan in Delhi to try out some of the dishes. On the plate were the famous desserts like misti doi and rosogolla to the mouthwatering main course like macher paturi, banana flower cutlet, luchi, and so much more. One only has to keep a glimpse at the video shared on his Twitter handle to know that Eric Garcetti truly enjoyed the flavours of Bengal.

Alongside the video, the US ambassador also shared his amazement in a tweet. He wrote, “Nomoskar from Banga Bhawan in Delhi! From legendary macher paturi to sweetness overload mishti doi and roshogollas, today I experienced the flavours of Kolkata’s culinary wonders. I must say, Indian food culture never ceases to amaze me. See you soon, Kolkata!"

People on the internet loved that the ambassador took his time to savour each of these dishes. Many welcomed him to Kolkata and shared a secret with him. They remarked the best food would not be found in the expensive hotels in the city. Rather, he must venture out into the streets of the City of Joy. “Bengali food reflects her diversity and syncretism. Happy to see you cherishing it on July 4th and Happy July 4th!" a user wrote.

“Most welcome! Don’t forget to taste Kolkata’s street food when you come. All the best! God bless you," another user tweeted.

A tweet read, “The best food available in Kolkata is not on the 5 Stars Hotels but on the small hotels and Street Food of Kolkata. Don’t waste your money on the rich and mighty of Kolkata."

“Great narration Sir. You must also visit other states of the country. You will find uniqueness everywhere. Variety in food, culture, tradition and everything will leave you spellbound. All these bind us as one at last…" another user wrote.