Even Rains Could Stop This Himachal Couple From Getting Married

Desperate times call for desperate measures. North India has come into the clutches of monsoon. Flash floods, rains, and landslides have ravaged towns, streets and cities, and have left over 70 people dead. The incessant rainfall has brought business, work life, and movement to a standstill. Roads are blocked and schools and colleges are closed.

However, the brutal weather could not deter a Himachal couple from getting married. Ashish Singha of Shimla and Shivani Thakur of Kullu tied the knot online when they got to know that the fierce weather won’t let them get married in the traditional way.